Former two-weight class UFC champion Conor McGregor has been offered a shot at the title in the third division, courtesy of Ali Abdelaziz, manager to the current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. This leads from a proposed “BMF” rematch between the No.1 welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

“It looks like #1 contender [Jorge Masvidal] wants to fight Nate Diaz now. Good for him,” Abdelaziz posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor, hey you want a title shot? Come to daddy. Kamaru Usman will give you one and he promises first 2 rounds without takedowns, only slaps.”

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps ? — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

McGregor last fought in January when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The bout proceeded at welterweight, yet it was somewhat considered as a “lightweight” contest, where the fighters didn’t cut weight, and with McGregor earning a shot at 155-pound belt and rematch against the reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, as per Dana White.

“The Notorious” also hinted his journey at welterweight. In addition, he recent shared a “GOAT Thread” of his own, where he ranks the Top 4.

Masvidal has been scheduled to challenge Usman in July. In his previous bout he took the win via third-round TKO against Nate Diaz. The bout for the “Baddest Mother F**ker” belt was stopped by the doctor.

The pair recently engaged on Twitter with “Gamebred” suggesting to “run it back”.