Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson returns to action, aspiring to raise money for charity and help homeless and drug-addicted. His old foe, Evander Holyfield, who also make his comeback, has emerged as a potential opponent in a proposed trilogy fight. However, “Iron Mike” says the name of fighter he was going to face is different.

“Nah, na we got many guys,” Mike Tyson told Lil Wayne on the Young Money Radio show (transcribed by foxsports.com.au). “Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this man.”

“We’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now. You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Some time this week we’ll have the contract done.”

Meanwhile former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz said he was offered to take on “Iron Mike” in a charity bout that “could double” what “Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather did,” he said.

“I got a phone call and someone started asking me ‘What do you think about fighting Mike Tyson?'” Tito Ortiz told TMZ.

“I was like, ‘Really?’ This is an opportunity that I like. I’m in.'”

“I’m not sure if it’s going to be MMA or boxing yet. I haven’t even gotten that far.”

53-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC) last fought in 2015, when he was 38. His latest comeback promo can be found here.

Tito Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA) was last seen in action in December 2019 when he submitted Alberto El Patron in the first round. Prior to that he KO’d Chuck Liddell and submitted Chael Sonnen also in the first round.