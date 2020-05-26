“Triple C” is out. Yet, former UFC champion in two-weight classes Henry Cejudo would return to become “C4”.

Newly retired Cejudo is fresh off the win against Dominick Cruz. Battling it out at UFC 249 this month, he successfully defended his bantamweight title via second-round TKO.

In the post-fight interview inside the Octagon “Triple C” announced his retirement. The title became vacant, and he has been removed from the official rankings.

In a recent farewell message (via Twitter) Cejudo thanked everyone, saying it was “a wonderful ride”.

“Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle Dana White. I will forever be grateful,” he wrote. “Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out.”

Henry Cejudo held UFC titles in the flyweight and bantamweight classes. Earlier in his career he earned Gold in Men’s Freestyle Wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The triple champion recently shared that he would consider to be back in action, challenging the reigning champion in a heavier division, Alexander Volkanovski. The idea is to earn the fourth top spot, ultimately becoming “C4”.

“Honestly, if there’s one fight that would really wake me up, that would be worth it for me to be like, ‘Hey man, I’m willing to put my credentials on the line for somebody,’ it would be fighting Alexander Volkanovski at 145 pounds. Then I’d be C4”

Volkanovski responded with “Let’s do it then boy!!” (via Twitter).

The Australian champion claimed the featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway. The rematch was targeted for UFC 251 in Perth, but fell off due to coronavirus pandemic.