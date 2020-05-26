In kickboxing circuits Badr Hari is the man who needs no introduction. He is known globally, thanks to the heyday of original K-1, his knockout performance inside the squared circle, and controversial action outside the ring in the past.

On Tuesday GLORY Kickboxing shared a compilation video, which shows the Top 5 ring entrances of Moroccan-Dutch athlete. The list goes back to early days, when very popular “Bad Boy” or “Golden Boy”, whichever you like, was known as “Man of the People”.

Hari also appears wearing Los Angeles Lakers jersey No. 8, owned by late Kobe Bryant. Then it is a walkout in front of over 30-thousand people at the arena, love song and ultimately megastar.

You can watch the video up top, while the list is presented below.

Badr Hari Top 5 ring entrances

Megastar Love Song 31,000 on Their Feet Kobe Bryant Tribute Man of the People

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) last fought in December 2019 when he met the reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. He got injured on the first minute of the third round and was unable to continue.

He was scheduled to face Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) in June, but the bout was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.