Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva squared off in February 2019. The contest served as a new main event for UFC 234. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The original headline-bout between then 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker and challenger Kelvin Gastelum fell off on the fight day due to injury that required an emergency surgery to the champion.

The Adesanya vs Silva bout went a full three-round distance. The contest saw an all-round spectacular stand up striking performance.

In the end “The Last Stylebender” earned a unanimous decision. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Since then Israel Adesanya (19-0) fought on and took both, an interim and undisputed middleweight titles, as well as made one successful championship defense. He remains undefeated with 19 MMA fights behind his belt, going through Gastelum, Whittaker and Yoel Romero, after he beat Silva. In his next appearance inside the Octagon the Nigeria-born representative of New Zealand is expected to defend his belt against Paulo Costa.

Brazilian MMA star and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-10-1) returned in May the same year and faced Jared Cannonier. The contest ended in the first round in favor of the latter after “Spider” suffered leg injury.