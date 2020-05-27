Kevin Holland (17-5) was forced to pull out from his contest against Daniel Rodriguez (11-1) at the upcoming UFC Fight Night on May 30 due to a right shoulder injury. MMA Junkie was first to report the withdrawal, followed by ESPN announcing the nature of injury.

Holland was recently in action in Jacksonville, FL, where he stopped Anthony Hernandez in the first round (results here). The cancelled bout would be his second appearance inside the Octagon within two weeks.

Daniel Rodriguez (11-1) is now scheduled to face a replacement opponent, Gabriel Green (9-2), MMA Fighting reported. Making his UFC debut he brings to the table six straight victories. Yet, his previous bout was back in August 2018 when he TKO’d Richard LeRoy in the second round. Green was expected to be in action in January this year, but the bout against Brandon Bender fell off.

Rodriguez is riding the seven-fight win streak. He last fought in February, when he submitted Tim Means in the second round and made a successful UFC debut.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night (UFC on ESPN 9) is headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. The event is expected to take place at APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV, pending approval by NAC.

With the change, the current fight card looks as the following:

UFC on ESPN 9 fight card

Main Card

Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Green

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card