Over the course of their careers Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk fought twice. The video of their first knockout battle hit the stream today.

The encounter goes back to November 2017. The pair squared off in one of the three championship bouts featured on the UFC 217 fight card topped by Michael Bisping up against Georges St-Pierre (results here). MMA event took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Then champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk entered the Octagon, aspiring to break Ronda Rousey’s record, by making the seventh consecutive title defense. The underdog challenger, Rose Namajunas was ranked No. 4 in the division.

The scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA bout didn’t go the distance.

On the second minute of the first round Namajunas tagged Jedrzejczyk with right hand and the fight got briefly to the ground. The athletes got back on their feet, and the stand up striking resumed.

Few moments later, the challenger knocked champion down with left hook followed by a flurry of punches on the canvas. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at the official time of 3 minutes and 3 seconds into the first round.

As a result Rose Namajunas became a new champion in the division. She also retained the strap in the immediate rematch next April, scoring a unanimous decision.