The eleven-fight bill is now locked and loaded for the scheduled UFC 250. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on June 7 (AEST). Dana White made announcement today on Sports Center.

Previously announced women’s MMA championship bout serves as a headliner of the show. Two-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line when she faces challenger Felicia Spencer (see event poster here).

Also on the card a pair of bantamweight matchups. Raphael Assuncao takes on Cody Garbrandt, and Aljamain Sterling goes up against Cory Sandhagen.

Among other bouts, Neil Magny meets Anthony Rocco Martin at welterweight, Alex Caceres squares off against Chase Hooper at featherweight, and Charles Byrd and Maki Pitolo do battle at middleweight. The full UFC 250 fight card, comprising eleven matchups, can be found below.

Dana White announced the finalized #UFC250 fight card earlier on @SportsCenter ? pic.twitter.com/T8XLdmfvrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

UFC 250 fight card

Featherweight Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

Featherweight Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Middleweight Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Middleweight Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Flyweight Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark