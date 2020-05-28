Two scheduled UFC fight cards and two Top Rank boxing events have been approved by The Nevada State Athletic Commission to be held in Las Vegas, NV. NSAC voted unanimously in a phone conference on Thursday (AEST), ESPN reported.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns is scheduled for this Sunday (AEST). It is followed by UFC 250 pay-per-view fight card on June 7 (AEST) topped by Amanda Nunes in defends of her featherweight title against Felecia Spencer. Both events take place at APEX Facility.

MGM Grand is expected to accommodate Top Rank boxing promotions on June 10 and June 12 (AEST), as per Bob Arum. The headliner of the first card is scheduled to see Shakur Stevenson up against Felix Caraballo, following Mikaela Mayer face off Helen Joseph.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the events are held “behind closed doors” with no fans in attendance. Only competitors and essential personnel is allowed.

“Throughout this process, we’ve been working hand in glove with the UFC,” said Bob Bennett, NSAC executive director. “I’m aware of their operations plan and everything is moving forward based on their operations plan and our protocols.”

The Top Rank’s COVID-19 plan is being completed.

“I’ve reviewed their operations plan,” Bennett said. “They’re still in the process of completing it. It’s very comprehensive. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m pleased to see we’re working in concert with a closed-system event and I expect it to be very successful.”

During the fight week, everyone involved is due to undergo numerous tests for COVID-19.