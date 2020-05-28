The stand off between the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor is one of the most heated rivalries of the current era of MMA. In October 2018 the pair met inside the Octagon, aspiring to square the differences, following a, one can say, insulting lead up to the fight.

The billed as Khabib vs McGregor contest headlined UFC 229 (results here), which ended in a crowd brawl. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The first five minutes was a ground game with Nurmagomedov being in control. In the second “The Eagle” knocked “The Notorious” down with over hand right. The third was predominately a stand up striking.

The bout inside the MMA cage was officially over when Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tapout at 3 minutes and 3 seconds into the fourth round. Ultimately, he took the win and retained his belt win via neck crank submission.

The full fight video hit the stream today. You can watch it up top.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) last fought in September 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round. He was next scheduled to face Tony Ferguson this past April, but the bout fell off amid coronavirus pandemic.

Conor McGregor (22-4) was in action in January when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.