While Floyd Mayweather Jr is “boxing no boxers” he returns to “The Sweet Science” in a new role. “Money” is set to partake in a charity event that is currently in the works. He will appear as one of the ringside judges, TMZ reported.

The event is in the making and planned to be staged in Las Vegas, NV, where boxing and MMA action resumes, starting this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns. It is organized with the health and wellness website Celebrity Sweat.

According to TMZ the list of participants at “huge celebrity” showdown includes a pair of big boxing names, as well as representatives of Hollywood, comedy, MMA and NBA athletes.

The event targets raise of funds for the US Military charities and COVID-19 (coronavirus) relief.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) was last seen inside the squared circle in December 2018 when he TKO’d Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition bout. In August 2017 he stopped former two-division UFC champion Ireland’s Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their scheduled for 12 boxing matchup.

Last December UFC President Dana White revealed that they had a handshake deal with Mayweather Jr, saying the money was “in Floyd competing“. However, the plans for his comeback in 2020 have been postponed.

Nevertheless, Mayweather previously said he would face both, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in the rematch and the reigning 155-pound titleholder champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It would require, as much or as little, US$600 mil.