Robert Whittaker and Darren Till have a new date. The pair of middleweights is expected to square off on July 25, battling it out in the headliner of UFC card on Fight Island.

According to Combate, the fighters have verbally agreed to the bout, while the contracts are expected to be signed shortly. The promotion is yet to announce the matchup.

Whittaker vs Till was originally set to headline UFC Fight Night in Dublin, Ireland mid August. The event was cancelled, when Irish government banned large-scale events amid coronavirus pandemic.

Former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (20-5) previously said that he was “definitely keen” to compete on Fight Island. He last fought in October 2019, suffering the defeat against Israel Adeanya, who claimed the belt via second-round KO. Before that “The Reaper” won nine fights in a row, including a pair of victories over Yoel Romero.

The full fight video of their second bout hit the stream today. You can watch it below.

Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero 2

Darren Till (18-2-1) is a former UFC welterweight title challenger. He was last seen in action in November 2019, when he took a split decision against Kelvin Gastelum. Prior to that he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley in the second round.