The combat sports action is looking to resume in Spain. The World Kickboxing Network has scheduled Hombres de Honor 104 for August in Madrid, featuring a pair of WKN championship bouts.

In the main event Karla Benitez (18-15-1, 1NC) is set to defend her WKN International flyweight title. In the co-main event Spanish lightweight Sergio Cabezas is scheduled to challenge for WKN national kickboxing belt.

Venezuela-born Spanish MMA fighter Benitez earned the belt in February 2018 via first-round stoppage of Noemi Gonzales. In her previous bout in February this year she KO’d Dilia Ordonez in 59 seconds.

The resume of Cabezas includes the victories against Oscar Garcia, Wang Zhiwei, Carlos Campos, among others. Over the course of his career he also held WKA -65 kg world title and challenged for ISKA -63.5 kg belt.

Presented by @chintomordillo, #HDH104: Sangre y Arena will see two WKN title bouts this August in Madrid ?? Karla Benitez will defend her WKN International women's flyweight MMA title Sergio Cabezas will challenge for WKN Spanish lightweight kickboxing title pic.twitter.com/kfopUW5Gww — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) May 29, 2020

Billed as “Sangre y Arena” (Blood and Sand, Eng.), HDH 104 is presented by Chinto Mordillo. In addition to the bouts, the event is expected to see a traditional running of the bulls.

HDH 104 will be the first WKN championship event since March, following VBS 2 in Villejuif, France. Other shows, scheduled in between, have been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The exact date, names of opponents for Benitez and Cabezas, and full fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.