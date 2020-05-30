UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns takes place at APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The card features a total of eleven bouts, with Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns squaring off in the headliner of the show.
Former 170-pound welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) last fought in March 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman and lost the title. Before that he defeated Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.
Gilbert Burns (18-3) was five bouts in a row. In March he stopped Maia in the first round, following a pair of wins by unanimous decisions against Cunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.
The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Blaygoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai. The full fight card can be found below (check weigh-in results here).
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns (US schedule)
The start time of UFC Vegas main card in the US is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The preliminary card is set for 6pm ET / 3pm PT also on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.
Friday, May 29
4 pm ET / 1 pm PT ESPN (Live and Replay)
UFC Live
5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT
ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Pre-Show
Saturday, May 30
6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live + Replay)
Preliminary card
9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Main card
11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT
ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Post-Show
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns (UFC Vegas) live on FightPass.com. The schedule converts to Sunday, May 31 at 11am AEST / 9am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.
UFC Vegas fight card
Main Card
- Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns
- Blaygoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai
- Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle
- Roosevelt Roberts vs Brok Weaver
- Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers
Preliminary Card
- Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevhcenko
- Daniel Rodriguez vs Gabe Green
- Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu
- Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval
- Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney
- Chris Gutierrez vs Vince Morales