UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns takes place at APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The card features a total of eleven bouts, with Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns squaring off in the headliner of the show.

Former 170-pound welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) last fought in March 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman and lost the title. Before that he defeated Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

Gilbert Burns (18-3) was five bouts in a row. In March he stopped Maia in the first round, following a pair of wins by unanimous decisions against Cunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.

The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Blaygoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai. The full fight card can be found below (check weigh-in results here).

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns (US schedule)

The start time of UFC Vegas main card in the US is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The preliminary card is set for 6pm ET / 3pm PT also on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, May 29
4 pm ET / 1 pm PT ESPN (Live and Replay)
UFC Live

5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT
ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Pre-Show

Saturday, May 30
6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live + Replay)
Preliminary card

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Main card

11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT
ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Post-Show

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns (UFC Vegas) live on FightPass.com. The schedule converts to Sunday, May 31 at 11am AEST / 9am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

UFC Vegas fight card

Main Card

  • Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns
  • Blaygoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai
  • Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs Brok Weaver
  • Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card

  • Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevhcenko
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs Gabe Green
  • Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu
  • Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval
  • Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney
  • Chris Gutierrez vs Vince Morales

