UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns takes place at APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The card features a total of eleven bouts, with Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns squaring off in the headliner of the show.

Former 170-pound welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) last fought in March 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman and lost the title. Before that he defeated Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

Gilbert Burns (18-3) was five bouts in a row. In March he stopped Maia in the first round, following a pair of wins by unanimous decisions against Cunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.

The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Blaygoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai. The full fight card can be found below (check weigh-in results here).

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns (US schedule)

The start time of UFC Vegas main card in the US is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The preliminary card is set for 6pm ET / 3pm PT also on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, May 29

4 pm ET / 1 pm PT ESPN (Live and Replay)

UFC Live

5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Pre-Show

Saturday, May 30

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live + Replay)

Preliminary card

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main card

11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Post-Show

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns (UFC Vegas) live on FightPass.com. The schedule converts to Sunday, May 31 at 11am AEST / 9am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

UFC Vegas fight card

Main Card

Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

Blaygoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai

Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle

Roosevelt Roberts vs Brok Weaver

Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card