The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night taking place at APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on May 31 (AEST). The lineup comprises a total of eleven matchups.

Both main event fighters, Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns tipped the scales at 170.5 for their five-round welterweight matchup. Blaygoy Ivanov showed 255.5 for his co-main event bout against fellow-heavyweight Augusto Sakai, who was 259.5.

Brok Weaver missed lightweight limit, showing 157.5. His opponent Roosevelt Roberts weighed-in at 156. Weaver forfeits 20% of his purse and the bout proceeds as scheduled at catchweight.

The full lineup and weigh-in results for UFC Vegas can be found below.

Main Card (Sun, May 31 at 11am AEST / 9am AWST)

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Blaygoy Ivanov (255.5) vs Augusto Sakai (259.5)

Billy Quarantillo (149.5) vs Spike Carlyle (150)

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs Brok Weaver (157.5)*

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (115.5)

Preliminary Card (Sun, May 31 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs Antonina Shevhcenko (125.5)

Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs Gabe Green (170.5)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs Klidson Abreu (206)

Tim Elliott (126) vs Brandon Royval (125.5)

Louis Smolka (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs Vince Morales (145.5)

*Missed weight.