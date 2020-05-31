Billy Quarantillo and Spike Carlyle put on a spectacular performance at UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns at APEX in Las Vegas on May 31 (AEST). The pair squared off in a three-round 150-pound catchweight battle, right before the co-main event.

From the opening seconds the encounter saw fireworks, when Carlyle launched forward with the jumping front kick to the face. “Alpha Ginger” also took “a leisurely stroll before the round even ended” (via ESPNMMA) – after landing several shots on the ground, he stood up, turned his back and started walking away. Quarantillo was also back on his feet and delivered left hook from behind.

A very competitive fight has also seen dozens of bombs, including straight and over hand right, hooks, kicks and everything in between. You can watch the highlight clips below.

Turns his back and gets dropped on the buzzer! #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/233OtEyWsq — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 31, 2020

Spike Carlyle decided to take a leisurely stroll before the round even ended. The Alpha Ginger is a mad man ? pic.twitter.com/XxWjQxqRHd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Spike Carlyle and @BillyQMMA delivered the night's wildest fight from bell to bell ? #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/quxfiqECMu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

In the end, Billy Quarantillo won the bout by a close unanimous decision (29-28 x3) and updated his record to 14-2. Spike Carlyle dropped to 9-2, which snapped his five-fight win streak.

The complete results from UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns can be found here.