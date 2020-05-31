Gilbert Burns secured his sixth win in a row, when he defeated Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on May 31 (AEST). The pair of welterweights went a full five-round distance, which served as the headliner of the show.

The encounter saw domination from the opening round, courtesy of Burns. Within the first five minutes former 170-pound champion “T-Wood” received a cut above his left eye.

There's a massive cut over the left eye of Tyron Woodley ? #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/fwoSlTHF4o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Further in the fight, the contest saw takedowns, overhands, hooks and all-round flurry of strikes. In the end Burns was awarded a unanimous decision: 50-45, 50-44, 50-44.

You can watch more highlight video clips below.

Late in the fight, @GilbertDurinho rocks and drops Tyron Woodley again ? #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/ncnG1pg9BO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

In addition to the win, Gilbert Burns updated his record to 19-3. He made the second successful appearance inside the Octagon this year, after he knocked Demian Maia out in the first round in March.

Tyron Woodley dropped to 19-5-1. The outing was his first fight since March 2019 when he suffer the defeated by unanimous decision and lost the belt against the current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

