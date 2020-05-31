American Jamahal Hill required less than two minutes to stop his opponent Klidson Abreu of Brazil at UFC Vegas, courtesy of knee strike and punches. The pair of light heavyweights squared off in the preliminary bout of fight card held at APEX in Las Vegas on May 31 (AEST).

After throwing right hook, Hill quickly got hold of Abreu in Muay Thai-style clinch and delivered left knee to the body. The strike (likely) landed on a liver, dropping “White Bar” to the canvas. The representative of the country-host threw four punches on the floor, which was enough for referee Herb Dean to interfere and wave the fight off at one minute and 51 second into the opening round.

You can watch the video of the finish below.

In addition to the win, “Sweet Dreams” Hill remains undefeated and records the eighth victory, which is his second successful appearance inside the Octagon. Abreu suffers the second defeat in a row and drops to 15-5.

The full results from UFC Vegas can be found here.