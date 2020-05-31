UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns continues MMA action amid coronavirus pandemic. The event takes place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV following three fight card produced in Jacksonville, FL earlier this month (previous show results here). The lineup comprises a total of eleven bouts.

In the main event former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley goes up against Gilbert Burns in a five-round battle at welterweight. In the co-main event Augusto Sakai and Blagoy Ivanov square off at heavyweight.

While the event airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States, MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns on fightpass.com. The event schedule (date and start time) can be found here.

Check out the fight results below.

Main Card

Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Billy Quarantillo def. Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision (29-28 x3) | Watch highlight

Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver by submission (rear naked choke, R2 at 3:26)

Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers by submission (kneebar, R1 at 2:36)

Preliminary Card

Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko by unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabriel Green by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu by TKO (knee to the body and punches, R1 at 1:51) | Watch stoppage

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott by submission (arm triangle choke, R2 at 3:18)

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 3:03)

Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales by TKO (leg kicks, R2 at 4:27) | Watch highlight