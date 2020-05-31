Leg kick is a power strike, that can indeed cause a significant damage and stop the fight. Yet, MMA fans have not seen that many in the UFC to date in comparison to punches or knees, for example.

Chris Gutierrez recorded the eleventh TKO victory by leg kicks in the promotion’s history, when he stopped Vince Morales at UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns earlier today (May 31 AEST). The contest kicked off MMA event taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

Chris Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) earns the 11th finish in UFC history stemming from leg kicks. He is the 10th fighter in UFC history to earn such a finish (Edson Barboza has done so twice). #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/FblYA8OOmi — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 30, 2020

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended three seconds prior to the horn that would indicate the end of Round 2. Yet, it was all over before that, courtesy of Gutierrez, who put on a striking masterclass. You can watch the highlight and video of stoppage below.

Morales goes down and @CGutierrezMMA earns the 10th TKO victory by leg kicks in UFC history ? #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/MnxqIx3PxX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 30, 2020

For those looking to learn how to leg kick – this Muay Thai tutorial might be helpful. In addition, former eleven-time world champion Nathan Corbett dedicated one of his posts in “Carnage Diary” to “Leg Kicker”, which is available here.

