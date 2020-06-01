Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he is out. “Bones” posted a number of messages on Twitter, after UFC Vegas post-fight press conference (results here), which heard Dana White addressing the situation regarding a pay of a proposed fight against top heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

"I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you." Dana White had a strong reply to @JonnyBones' latest comments about getting "Deontay Wilder" money. #UFCVegas | Full interview: https://t.co/HMgZnSOnZ6 pic.twitter.com/Ne9FBMSGAu — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 31, 2020

As understood the demand of Deontay Wilder money, US$30 million would not be met. Jones, on the other hand, Tweeted he had not asked for any money, except of a super fight against Ngannou and “to be compensated for it”.

“At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super Fight and asked to be compensated for it,” Jon Jones wrote. “You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time.”

Few posts later, Jones expressed an idea of switching to boxing, which would make him a triple pay day in comparison with a bout inside the Octagon.

“I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined,” he wrote. “There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana’s lies.”

Further he proposed a championship bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz. When a fan asked where he was revoking the title, Jones answered with “yes”.

“ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then.”

In conclusion, one of the GOATs of UFC light heavyweight class stated he was out.

“Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ.”

As for the belt he used Latin phrase popularly attributed to Julius Caesar – Veni, vidi, vici – which translates to “I came, I saw, I conquered”.