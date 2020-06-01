Tyson Fury appears interested in fighting an elite MMA fighter, yet only after his boxing career is done and dusted. “The Gypsy King” previously expressed an idea of a boxing match in small gloves, with current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as a potential opponent. The likes of knockout artists like Francis Ngannou also have to wait.

“I’ve had plenty of conversations with Dana White about potentially having a fight with one of the guys. But, at the minute, I don’t need to fight UFC guys,” Tyson Fury told iFL TV. ” “I need to clear up some of my own stuff [in boxing]. There’s a few guys that need to be fought in this era. I need to fight Wilder again. I’ve got to fight Joshua. I need to fight Dillian Whyte.”

In his previous outing in February, Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch. The pair is expected to square off for the third time later this year.

In 2021 he is expected to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua with an undisputed title on the line. This is also subject to the result of AJ’s scheduled fight against challenger Kubrat Pulev.

There is plenty of opponents Fury could face inside the squared circle.

“I’ll fight anyone. And there’s a lot coming up too like Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois and Tony Yoka. A lot of fresh meat to beat on,” he said. “There’s even fights like Luis Ortiz, whoever. There’s so many heavyweights today. Efa Ajagba, the Nigerian. He looks pretty good, big tall kid. Filip Hrgovic – he looks amazing, too. Oleksandr Usyk, Dereck Chisora, he’s in the mix. There’s so many good heavyweights out there to be fought and fights to give the fans.”

Ultimately, the 31-year-old WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury is not going to put on the small gloves and enter the MMA cage.

“Until then, I don’t need a fight with Francis Ngannou. I don’t need Stipe Miocic, Brock Lesnar, whoever. I don’t need these guys to fight in a crossover match right now.

“When I’m finished what I’m doing in my own career, we can look at something like that.”