UFC 250 is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against challenger Felicia Spencer. The co-headline bout is a bantamweight battle between Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt.

The full episode of UFC 250 Countdown hit the stream today. It features the main event competitors as they train and prepare for their respective bouts.

MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on June 7 (AEST). The full UFC 250 fight card, comprising a total of eleven matchups, can be found below.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims