UFC 250 is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against challenger Felicia Spencer. The co-headline bout is a bantamweight battle between Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt.
The full episode of UFC 250 Countdown hit the stream today. It features the main event competitors as they train and prepare for their respective bouts.
MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on June 7 (AEST). The full UFC 250 fight card, comprising a total of eleven matchups, can be found below.
Main Card
- Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer
- Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt
- Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen
- Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin
- Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card
- Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper
- Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher
- Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo
Early Prelims
- Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez
- Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark