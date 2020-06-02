Rico Verhoeven and Gokhan Saki squared off back in 2013 in Chicago. Then “Prince of Kickboxing” went up against “The Rebel” in semi-final of GLORY heavyweight world championship tournament. The full fight video hit the stream today in terms of “Have you seen this” series of clips.

The scheduled for three rounds bout went a full distance. The opening minute saw a controversial knockdown, when Saki got off balance after being tagged in his shoulder by Verhoeven. In Round 2 the latter received an accidental low blow, followed by a, one can say, butt kick.

The third round and final round was an all-round action. It ended with Saki throwing a spinning-back fist, while Verhoeven delivered a leg kick.

As for result, Rico Verhoeven took the win by majority decision: 29-27, 29-28, 28-28. Later on the night he scored a unanimous decision against Daniel Ghita and won the contest.

You can watch the video up top.

Further in his career Verhoeven went on to capturing GLORY heavyweight belt and made a myriad of defenses. Saki had three more kickboxing bouts and switched to MMA, joining UFC.