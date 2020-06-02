UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former 185-pound titleholder, number-one ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker join Fox Sports’ Adam Peacock as UFC Fight Week returns on Fox Sports Australia to preview UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer. The programme is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 at 8:30pm AEST / 6:30pm AWST on FOXSPORTS 503.

“The show’s new format will see UFC’s leading Australian athletes join Peacock each month to break down the upcoming event, chat to main event athletes and swap stories from their lives as professional MMA athletes,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

“This week, UFC Fight Week interviews UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes (19-4) ahead of her title defense. Two-division UFC champion Nunes, fresh from 2019 bantamweight title fights with Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, will return to 145 pounds to defend her UFC women’s featherweight crown against top contender Felicia Spencer (8-1).”

“Widely considered to be the G.O.A.T. of women’s combat sports, Nunes added the featherweight title to her collection in December 2018 with a 51-second knockout of Cris Cyborg, and when added other previous wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko, her legacy in the sport was secure. But after the bantamweight queen defeated Holm and de Randamie last year, she moves back to 145 pounds to battle Canada native Spencer, a former Invicta FC champ who has impressed in UFC wins over Megan Anderson and Zarah Fairn.”

UFC 250 airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, June 7 (AEST / AWST). The full fight card can be found here.

Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) claimed featherweight title against Max Holloway (21-5) by unanimous decision in December 2019. The pair was expected to square off for the second time in a rematch targeted for UFC 251 in Perth, WA. The event has been postponed amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (20-5) is rumored to return to action in July in a five-round battle against Darren Till (18-2-1). He was last seen in action in October 2019 in Melbourne, where he lost the title by knockout in the second round against Israel Adesanya.