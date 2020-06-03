Fresh off retirement Henry Cejudo is already planning a comeback. Olympic Gold medalist and former UFC champion in two weight classes is looking for a boxing showdown with the WBC Silver lightweight titleholder Ryan Garcia.

Mid May, the trash-talk led to “KingRy” to propose a 2-fight deal. The first fight would be held inside the boxing ring. The second would be an MMA contest.

Today “Triple C” told TMZ Sports that the fight can be held in Saudi Arabia.

“We got the money guy that’s willing to pay both of us,” Cejudo said. “It’s just up to little Ryan candy Garcia to sign that contract.”

Henry Cejudo was last seen in action in May when he TKO’d Dominick Cruz in the second round. He made a successful title defense of a 135-pound belt and announced his retirement in the post-fight interview inside the Octagon.

Late last month, he said the only reason he would return to MMA is to conquer the third weight class.

As for Ryan Garcia, Cejudo said it would take him only one punch to stop the 20-fight undefeated boxing star.

“Ryan Garcia, you absolutely make me sick man. I would make you bend the knee so quick, you have no idea. You can throw about 100 punches, but it only takes one of mine to make you bend the knee, so sign the contract baby.”

“I feel like I have the tools, the power, the strength, the experience and we wanna make this happen.”

Ryan Garcia last fought in February, when he KO’d Francisco Fonseca in the first round and retained his belt.