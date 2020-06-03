UFC hit the stream with a new compilation video, featuring the Top 5 athletes with the most wins in the championship bouts to date. Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tops the list with the record of 14 title fight wins.
The 2020 Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is on the second spot, scoring as many as 13. He is a former two-division champion, having held UFC welterweight and middleweight titles.
Former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson scored 12, while former middleweight champion Anderson Silva 12. Former two-time welterweight champion Matt Hughes won 9.
You can watch the video up top, while the list is presented below.
Who has most title fight wins in UFC
- Jon Jones – 14
- Georges St-Pierre – 13
- Demetrious Johnson – 12
- Anderson Silva – 11
- Matt Hughes – 9
