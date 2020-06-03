UFC hit the stream with a new compilation video, featuring the Top 5 athletes with the most wins in the championship bouts to date. Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tops the list with the record of 14 title fight wins.

The 2020 Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is on the second spot, scoring as many as 13. He is a former two-division champion, having held UFC welterweight and middleweight titles.

Former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson scored 12, while former middleweight champion Anderson Silva 12. Former two-time welterweight champion Matt Hughes won 9.

You can watch the video up top, while the list is presented below.

Who has most title fight wins in UFC

Jon Jones – 14

Georges St-Pierre – 13

Demetrious Johnson – 12

Anderson Silva – 11

Matt Hughes – 9

For those looking for more UFC records, check out this video, featuring six athletes with most wins over the history of promotion.