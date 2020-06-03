Two-division champion Amanda Nunes makes the first defense of her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer this Sunday, June 7 (AEST). The women’s championship bout headlines UFC 250 fight card taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV live on pay-per-view.

“The Lioness” earned a 145-pound belt, while she has reigned as a bantamweight champion, consequently becoming a two-weight champion. She claimed the strap against former champion Cris Cyborg by knockout in the first round.

The contest served as a co-main event of UFC 232 produced in December 2018 (results here).

Although Cyborg started on the front foot, she was tagged by hooks thrown by Nunes in return. The latter followed it up with a powerful over hand right to ultimately sent her opponent to the canvas.

You can watch the full fight video up top.

In her following two bouts Amanda Nunes successfully defended her bantamweight title against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Cris Cyborg rebounded with the win by unanimous decision against Spencer as well as stopped Julia Budd in the fourth round to become a new Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion.