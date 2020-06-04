A heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov has been rescheduled for UFC Fight Night card on June 20. The location accommodating the event is yet to be announced, with APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV being a potential venue.

June 20 was originally the date set for the promotion’s return to Canada. The UFC Fight Night in Saskatoon has been cancelled amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Curtis Blaydes (13-2-1) won three fights in a row. In his previous bout in January he stopped former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the second round. Prior to that he TKO’d Shamil Abdurakhimov also in Round 2 and scored a unanimous decision against Justin Willis.

Alexander Volkov (31-7) was last seen in action in November 2019, when he earned a unanimous decision against Greg Hardy. The outing was his first appearance inside the Octagon in over a year, after he was KO’d by Derrick Lewis in the third round, which snapped his five-fight win streak.

The list of announced to date matchups for UFC Fight Night on June 20 can be found below.