Middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson have verbally agreed to square off on July 18, ESPN reported citing multiple sources. The contracts for the bout, likely held on UFC Fight Island, are yet to be signed.

Kelvin Gastelum (15-5-1) lost two of his previous bouts. In November 2019 he suffered the defeat by split decision against Darren Till. In April the same year he dropped a unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya in an interim 185-pound championship bout.

Before that Gastelum was scheduled to challenge then middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The bout fell off on the fight day, when the champion required to undergo an emergency surgery.

Earlier in his career Gastelum took a split decision against Ronaldo Souza, KO’d Michael Bisping in the first round, among others.

Jack Hermansson (20-5) also lost his previous bout, when he was TKO’d by Jared Cannonier in the second round of their bout in September 2019. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row, which includes a unanimous decision against Ronaldo Souza, a pair of first-round submissions of David Branch and Gerald Meerschaert, and the third-round TKO of Thales Leites.