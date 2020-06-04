The full fight video hit the stream today, featuring Michael Bisping up against Anderson Silva. The pair of former middleweight champions squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Night held at O2 arena in London, England back in 2016.

Bisping entered the Octagon riding the two-fight win streak. In his previous bouts he took a split decision against Thaeles Leites and a unanimous decision against C.B. Dollaway.

Silva was coming off an overturned to No Contest battle against Nick Diaz. Prior to that he suffered leg injury in the championship rematch against Chris Weidman, after he lost the belt against the latter by KO in Round 2 in their first fight.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went a full distance. In the end, all three judges unanimously scored the contest 48-47 in favor of “The Count”.

In his following outing Michael Bisping claimed the 185-pound title against Rockhold by knockout in the first round.

Silva moved up a weight class and suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Daniel Cormier after three rounds at light heavyweight.