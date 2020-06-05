Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and UFC President Dana White have been “negotiating” a paycheck that “Bones” would receive for his potential bout against heavyweight Francis Ngannou. To this moment, the parties have not agreed on the actual number.

Furthermore, Jones stated he was revoking his belt, when he recently posted a series of Tweets, also saying “No one needs to put up with Dana’s lies”.

In today’s interview with Jim Rome, White addressed the differences with one of the MMA GOATs, saying “Jon and I had beefed in the past, we are beefing now, and we will beef again in the future. I promise you that.”

“This stuff happens all the time,” White said. “Hopefully we’ll get this worked out. I am not trying to make Jon look bad.”

“The truth is the truth. The fact that he wants more money… Listen, everybody wants more money, it’s human nature. It always happens – it’s not just Jon Jones, we’ve gone through this with many fighters over the last 20 years.”

When asked whether Jon Jones “dropped an actual number” that he wanted for a fight against Ngannou, White said it had started with $30 million US (approx. $43 million AUS).

“Well yeah, he comes out in that tweet, and he says ‘well since we are talking about [Deontay] Wilder – I’ll take half of what he is asking for. I’ll take $15 million”.

– Did he want Wilder money or did he want half of Wilder money,” Rome asked to clarify whether it was 15 or 30 million.

“He wanted Wilder money,” White said. “Then when this thing went down, when it finally came out that ‘yah it was about money’ – he said ‘aright, then I’ll take half, I’ll take 15 million.'”

– But did in fact, at some point, Jon Jones wanted a “full number”, saying “I want Wilder money?”

“100 hundred percent,” Dana White stated.

Jon Jones (26-1-1) last fought in February when he scored a unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes.

Francis Ngannou (15-3) is fresh off the 20-second KO win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249.