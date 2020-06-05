Dana White announced a full card for UFC Fight Night scheduled for June 14 (AEST). A total of ten bouts have been set for the MMA event taking place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The announcement was made in an interview with Jon Anik on ESPN’s YouTube channel.

The main event is a a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. The co-main event is a re-booked middleweight matchup between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori.

Also on the main card Merab Dvalishvili faces Ray Borg at bantamweight, Andre Fili takes on Charles Jourdain at featherweight, and Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa do battle at bantamweight.

The preliminary card is headlined by a featherweight matchup between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner. Among other bouts, Ryan Benoit goes up against Tyson Nam at flyweight, Julia Avila and Gina Mazany meet in the women’s MMA contest at bantamweight, and Charles Rosa squares off against Kevin Aguilar at lightweight. Flyweights Mariya Agapova and Melissa Gatto kicks off the action.

Check out the complete lineup and the poster for UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo below.

The fights keep coming! ? ? See you June 13th on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/WVhiYxGiQX — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2020

UFC Fight Night June 13 card

Main card

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ray Borg

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

Preliminary card