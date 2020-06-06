The man holding the “Baddest Mother F**ker” belt has twice asked to be released from the UFC today. Jorge Masvidal, who appears to be aligned with Jon Jones regarding the fighter’s pay issue, is ready to leave the promotion that “buys Fight Island” if he is “not worth it”.

“If I’m not worth it let me go,” Jorge Masvidal posted on Twitter, tagging ESPN.

If I’m not worth it let me go @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

“Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been,” he continued. Everybody getting back to work and you [are] buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans.”

Further, “Gamebred” reminded of some of his past fights. He also stated he had never been disrespected that way he was now.

“History lesson for all the new fans that might have just started following my beautiful sport: 16 years [I’ve] been at this. Never once turned down a fight. Asked to go fight #3 at the time in his hometown across the pond after a year off. KO of the year nominee.”

“Asked to fight #5 at the time, and lets be real – didn’t have to fight him. Fastest KO in the history of UFC. [Madison Square Garden] I am asked to fight 3 different guys and I said yes to all three. I fought in backyards and those dudes never disrespected me the way I’m being now.”

Masvidal’s comments were addressed by Dana White during the media scrum after the weigh-ins for UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer (results here).

“I think everybody wants more money,” UFC President Dana White said. “I think everybody wants more money in all these other sports. Masvidal says, ‘You’ve got enough money to buy islands.’ Let me repeat for the f**king billionth time: I did not buy an island, OK? We did not buy an island.”

“The reason we’re doing the [Fight] Island is so that fights can go and these kids from Europe and the rest of the world can make money and can work. I think a lot of people are really frustrated and confused – or whatever the situation is right now.”

White also reminded that the athletes on the UFC roster are not employees, but independent contractors. He advised that nobody is forced to fight if they don’t want.

“Anybody that doesn’t want to fight doesn’t have to fight, including Masvidal and Jon Jones and all these other guys,” Dana White said. “It doesn’t have to be because of the pandemic. These guys are independent contractors. This isn’t like the NFL where I can make you: ‘You come to practice and you do this or you are going to get fined or you are going to get this.’ These guys can do whatever they want. They can say whatever they want.”

“We’re not begging people to fight. We are offering fights because in our contract, I have to give you three fights a year. You have the ability to turn them down and not take them.”

Moments after @GamebredFighter sent a series of tweets condemning UFC's contract negotiations, Dana White responded to the "BMF" champ. "Anybody that doesn’t want to fight doesn’t have to fight, including Masvidal and Jon Jones." Full interview: https://t.co/Ryj76NRMmt pic.twitter.com/dcs07oHwqH — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 5, 2020

Masvidal commented the above, saying the negotiation is “down from way under”.

“Please don’t compare us to these other leagues. I wish we can negotiate for less pay like the other leagues where the players get half the revenue they generate. We are negotiating from like what 12% to maybe 18% of revenue we generate? We are negotiating down from way under.”

“I’m not an independent contractor if I can’t go anywhere else to make a living. Let me go and let me see if I’m worth it,” he concluded.

I’m not an independent contractor if I can’t go anywhere else to make a living. Let me go and let me see if I’m worth it @espn #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Jorge Masvidal (35-13) was last seen inside the Octagon in November 2019 when he took the “BMF” belt via third-round stoppage of Nate Diaz. Prior to that he scored the fastest KO in UFC history, when he dropped Ben Askren with flying knee in five seconds, and KO’d Darren Till in Round 2.

In his following outingMasvidal was expected to challenge the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In addition, there have been rumors of his fight with Conor McGregor as well as rematch with Diaz.