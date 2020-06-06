Jim Rome was first to receive an updated date for the planned UFC event on Fight Island. Dana White revealed that the debut on a yet to be revealed territory is likely to happen on July 11, other than June 27.

“I’ve been saying June 27th, but it’s looking more like July 11,” Dana White said. “That’s the first date when we are actually bringing all the different guys from other parts of the world.”

A five-round lightweight bout between American Dustin Poirier (25-6) and Dan Hooker (20-8) of New Zealand has been rumored to headline the Fight Island kick off. However, White said that the bout is now likely to be staged in the United States, meaning the UFC card on July 11 will get a new main event.

“We have a fight June 27th, it’s looking like it’s going to be Dan Hooker and [Dustin] Poirier,” White said. “And we can get Hooker into the country, so we’ll do it in Vegas.”

In his previous bout in September 2019 former interim lightweight champion Poirier faced the reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the championship unification. The latter earned the win by submission in the third round.

Hooker last fought in February when he took the win by split decision against Paul Felder.