UFC 250 airs live on pay-per-view from APEX in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by a five-round women’s MMA championship bout, featuring two-weight champion Amanda Nunes, who makes the first defense of her featherweight title against challenger Felicia Spencer.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between former champion in the division and no. 9-ranked Cody Garbrandt and no. 5-ranked Raphael Assuncao (27-7). The bout follows another 135-pound encounter featuring no. 2-ranked Aljamain Sterling (18-3) up against no. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen (12-1). The winners of these bouts are expected to challenge for a recently vacated by Henry Cejudo belt.

The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 250 ESPN schedule (USA)

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer live and exclusive on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 6. The pre-show is scheduled for 2pm ET / 11am PT on ABC.

The action begins on the early preliminary card at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The preliminary card follows at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The main card is scheduled on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The post-show on ESPN+ is set for Sunday, June 7 at 1am ET / Saturday, June 6 at 10pm PT.

How to watch UFC 250 in Australia, date and start time (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 250 live on Sunday, June 7 on Fight Pass, FetchTV and Main Event. The main card start time is scheduled for 12pm AEST. The preliminary card is set for 10am AEST, following the early prelims starting at 8am AEST.

UFC 250 pay-per-view price in Australia is set for $54.95 AUD.

UFC 250 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 250 Perth time is set for Sunday, June 7 at 6am AWST, kicking off MMA action with the early preliminary bouts. The preliminary card is set for 8am AWST. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 10am AWST.

Fight Card

Following the official weigh-in ceremony (results and video here), UFC 250 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Ian Heinisch

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Early Preliminary Card