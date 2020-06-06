UFC 250 airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, June 7 (AEST). MMA event takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
The top of the fight-bill features two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. At the official weigh-in ceremony the athletes showed 145 and 144.5, respectively.
The co-main event is a bantamweight battle between Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt. Both fighters weighed-in at 136.
Check out the full UFC 250 fight card and weigh-in results below.
UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer
Main Card
- Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)
- Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)
- Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)
- Neil Magny (171) vs. Rocco Martin (170.5)
- Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)
Preliminary Card
- Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (146)
- Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)
- Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)
- Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)
Early Preliminary Card
- Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)
- Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)
- Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5)