UFC 250 airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, June 7 (AEST). MMA event takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The top of the fight-bill features two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. At the official weigh-in ceremony the athletes showed 145 and 144.5, respectively.

The co-main event is a bantamweight battle between Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt. Both fighters weighed-in at 136.

Check out the full UFC 250 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Rocco Martin (170.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (146)

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Early Preliminary Card