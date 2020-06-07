UFC 250 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV featuring a total of twelve bouts on Sunday, June 7 (AEST). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a five-round championship bout between two-weight titleholder Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer.

The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt, following another 135-pound contest between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen. Also on the card, Neil Magny faces Rocco Martin at welterweight, and Sean O’Malley takes on Eddie Wineland at bantamweight.

Stay tuned with the complete UFC 250 results below.

UFC 250 results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Preliminary Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches, R1 at 1:14)

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO (punches, R2 at 1:10)

Early Preliminary Card (8am AEST / 6am AWST)

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO (leg kicks, R1 at 4:06) | Watch stoppage

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear naked choked, R1 at 1:20)