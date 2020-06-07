UFC 250 post-fight press conference follows the event taking place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on June 7 (AEST). In attendance the fighters competing on the pay-per-view fight card and UFC President Dana White.

You can watch UFC 250 post-fight press conference video live stream up top.

In the main event two-weight champion Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line when she faced challenger Felicia Spencer. The contest went a full distance and ended in favor of champion, who put on domination to comfortably score a unanimous decision and retained the belt.

The complete results from the event can be found here.