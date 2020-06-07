Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer squared off in the headliner of UFC 250 fight card. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on June 7.

The women’s MMA contest featured two-division champion Nunes, who put her featherweight title on the line when she faced challenger, Spencer. The championship encounter went a full distance.

It was all in favor of Nunes who put on a dominating performance, throwing kicks, overhands, spinning back fists and everything in between. To credit of Spencer, she was in a fight and survived all five rounds.

In the end, Nunes comfortably earned a unanimous decision: 50-44, 50-44, 50-45, and it was all friendships.

You can watch the highlight clips below.

Ultimately, Amanda Nunes made the first successful defense of her 145-pound belt, that she claimed against Cris Cyborg in December 2018 (full fight video here). In addition, she updated her record to 20-4. She hasn’t faced a defeat in over five years.

Felicia Spencer dropped to 8-2.

The complete fight results from UFC 250 can be found here.