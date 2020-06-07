Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer squared off in the headliner of UFC 250 fight card. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV on June 7.
The women’s MMA contest featured two-division champion Nunes, who put her featherweight title on the line when she faced challenger, Spencer. The championship encounter went a full distance.
It was all in favor of Nunes who put on a dominating performance, throwing kicks, overhands, spinning back fists and everything in between. To credit of Spencer, she was in a fight and survived all five rounds.
In the end, Nunes comfortably earned a unanimous decision: 50-44, 50-44, 50-45, and it was all friendships.
You can watch the highlight clips below.
Amanda Nunes going at Felicia Spencer ? #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/PTmQA2Nosm
— ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2020
NASTYYYYY uppercut from @Amanda_Leoa ? #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/c8T7mtasT3
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 7, 2020
INCREDIBLE. #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/5uhEiaNnZ9
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 7, 2020
Ultimately, Amanda Nunes made the first successful defense of her 145-pound belt, that she claimed against Cris Cyborg in December 2018 (full fight video here). In addition, she updated her record to 20-4. She hasn’t faced a defeat in over five years.
Felicia Spencer dropped to 8-2.
The complete fight results from UFC 250 can be found here.