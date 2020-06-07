UFC 250 airs live on pay-per-view from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card features a total of 12 bouts. The women’s MMA championship battle serves as a headliner of the show.

In the main event two-division champion Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight crown against challenger Felicia Spencer. In the co-main event Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt square off at bantamweight.

UFC 250 live blog and updates

Happening now: Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland – bantamweight, 3 rounds

The first fight on UFC 250 main card features Sean O’Malley face off Eddie Wineland at bantamweight.

The top of preliminary card featured Alex Caceres up against Chase Hooper at featherweight. The pair went a full three rounds distance. In the end Caceres earned a unanimous 30-27 decision.

Watch the highlight below.

The scheduled for three rounds bout between Gerald Meerschaert and Ian Heinisch was over on the second minute of the first round. Heinisch dropped Meerschaert with a heavy over hand right and followed it up with a barrage of strikes on the ground.

You can watch the finish below.

THE HURRICANE ?@Ianheinischmma looking like a BEAST to get the TKO in R1 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/wYMdI6vs8q — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 7, 2020

Brian Kelleher and Cody Stamann continued MMA action in a three-round middleweight contest. The bout ended in nothing but respect with latter earning the win via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

The first bout on the preliminary card saw Charles Byrd and Maki Pitolo doing a battle at middleweight. After dropping his opponent to the canvas, Pitolo delivered a number of hammer punches and strikes, and the referee to stopped the contest at 1:10 in Round 2.

The last fight on the early preliminary card featured Jussier Formiga up against Alex Perez. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds battle at flyweight.

Yet, it was all over early on the last minute of the opening round. Perez claimed the win by TKO, stopping his opponent with leg (calf) kicks (video here).

#UFC250 results: Alex Perez has become the 11th fighter in UFC history to secure the win via leg kicks https://t.co/vN9OuBxGol — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 7, 2020

The action continued with a pair of light heavyweights, when Alonzo Menifield squared off against Devin Clark. The bout went a full three-round distance, ending in favor of Clark, who scored a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

The scheduled for three rounds catchweight bout between Evan Dunham and Herbert Burns kicked off MMA action on the early preliminary card. The contest ended on the second minute of the first round, when the latter forced his opponent to tap out at 1 minutes and 20 seconds. Check out the video of finish below.

These Burns brothers are a PROBLEM ?@HerbertBurnsMMA got the quick tap at #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/hS8PQ80ph0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, here is a sneak peek at APEX (below), where the first pay-per-view card ever is being produced today.

Our first PPV at home! ? ? We are live in minutes on @UFCFightPass. #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/ze5egCslUx — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2020

It is traditionally an early start here in Australia. UFC 250 start time is scheduled for 8am AEST. It is even earlier in WA, where the first pair of competitors is expected to step inside the Octagon around 6am AWST.

The UFC 250 date and time in the US and Australia can be found here.

Stay tuned with UFC 250 live results below.

Fight Results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Preliminary Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:14)

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:10)

Early Prelims (8am AEST / 6am AWST)

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga by TKO (leg kicks, R1 at 4:06) | Watch TKO

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham by submission (rear naked choked, R1 at 1:20)