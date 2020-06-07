The UFC Fight Island location has been unveiled. The capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, has been named as a host of future MMA events.

The promotion is yet to confirm the location. The news broke today via Combate.

The first UFC fight card hosted on Fight Island is planned for July 11. The previously announced date of June 27 has been re-set for an event in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been saying June 27th, but it’s looking more like July 11,” Dana White said. “That’s the first date when we are actually bringing all the different guys from other parts of the world.”

“We have a fight June 27th, it’s looking like it’s going to be Dan Hooker and [Dustin] Poirier. And we can get Hooker into the country, so we’ll do it in Vegas.”

The United States of America have strict measures in place amid coronavirus pandemic, including a 14-day self isolation for those arriving from overseas. The self-quarantine in the United Arab Emirates is reportedly recommended until the test result for COVID-19, made on arrival, comes back.

Abu Dhabi, that has over 200 islands, previously held three UFC fight cards. The previous event took place on Yas Island in September 2019, when the reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the lightweight championship unification.