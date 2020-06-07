Alex Perez has become the next fighter to secure the win via leg kicks in the promotion’s history, when he stopped Jussier Formiga at UFC 250. The flyweight contest headlined the early preliminary portion of the card, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas on June 7 (AEST).

Perez put on pressure from the beginning, throwing the powerful leg kicks in combination with heavy strikes. It was all over at 4 minutes and 6 seconds into the opening round when referee Keith Peterson waved the fight off, after the American mixed martial artist delivered another leg (calf) kick and dropped his Brazilian opponent to the canvas.

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

Back-to-back events with a TKO via leg kicks ? This time, it's @alexperezMMA who chopped down Jussier Formiga at #UFC250 ?? https://t.co/HVrhuWZWhs pic.twitter.com/9aiwgFGt6E — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 6, 2020

Ultimately, Alex Perez has become the eleventh fighter in UFC history to score a finish by leg kicks, with a total of 12 stoppages recorded to date. In addition he updated his record to 24-5, scoring the third straight victory.

“I want that title shot,” his said post-victory.

Jussier Formiga dropped to 23-8, suffering the third defeat in a row.

The previous UFC Fight Night event saw Chris Gutierrez taking the win via second-round TKO with leg kick against Vince Morales (video here).

UFC 250 is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. The complete results can be found here.