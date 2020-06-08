One of the Australia’s largest cities, capital of New South Wales, Sydney and Chinese administrative region Macau have been named as potential hosts of the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The contest is targeted for November or December.

In February, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) defeated former titleholder Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41) by TKO in the seventh round of their rematch at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV. Their first fight was held at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA in December 2018. After twelve rounds the verdict heard a controversial split draw.

Fury vs Wilder 3 was initially targeted for July at MGM Grand. Later it was suggested that the contest would be held in October at to be determined venue also in Las Vegas.

“When we postponed the fight in July we punted it to October,” Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told Sky Sports. “I then called Fury and told him to forget about October. We’ll try to do it in November or December. We are moving ahead.”

As for the host – “Maybe Macau, which needs to attract customers and has tremendous protocols,” Arum said. “They have had, for months now, no cases of coronavirus.”

“There are six big casino properties in Macau. We’ve talked to them. They are ready to put up money for the Fury fight against Wilder in November or December. We are waiting to see if the authorities in Macau will allow an event with full spectators in November or December.”

Sydney, as well as Melbourne are among places to possibly accommodate the showdown.

“Our friends in Australia are talking about doing this fight, probably in Sydney. That’s a possibility.”

According to The Australian, the 30,000-capacity Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW has a tentative booking for a fight on Boxing Day.

The Victorian government would also back such a bid for an event. Yet the normal, COVID-19 free, circumstances are required. Melbourne is a known destination for the big combat sports events. In October 2019 Marvel Stadium accommodated UFC 234: Whittaker vs Adesanya.

“Fury vs Wilder 3 is absolutely the type of event Victoria would be keen to bid for in normal times,” Sports Minister Martin Pakula told SMH. “But it’s not practical for us to bid for a fight scheduled to take place in the back half of 2020 in an environment where it’s still unclear when large crowds will be allowed at major events.”

Arum also said Fury vs Wilder 3 could be held back in Las Vegas. Although, at this stage not being certain where the contest would take place, he is confident it will be done by the end of 2020.

“Maybe we can do it with a full attendance at the new stadium in Vegas of the Raiders. Maybe we could do it with 20,000 or 30,000 people.”

“I can’t tell you where, but I’m pretty sure we’ll get this event on in November or December. We’re not sleeping. We’re working hard to get it done.”