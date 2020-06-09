The new date for all-Australian boxing match between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been penciled. The pair is expected to face off late August or early September. Furthermore, the contest has the potential to air on ESPN in the US.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who co-promoted a trio of Horn’s fights, including a blockbuster WBO welterweight championship with Manny Pacquiao in July 2017, said he was going to speak with ESPN about broadcasting the event, foxsports.com.au reported.

“Horn is very popular here [in the US], Bob Arum said. “Everybody saw what he did with Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane and he developed a big following. US fans may not have seen much of Tim Tszyu just yet but they all know the name Tszyu, so they’ll be very interested.”

“I’ll be talking with ESPN about that [Horn vs Tszyu broadcast] once we have a date, and I’d expect they will be very interested in that fight.”

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1) and undefeated Tim Tszyu (15-0) were originally scheduled to square off on April 22 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in North Ward, Townsville, QLD. The bout was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Horn last fought in December 2019 when he defeated Michael Zerafa by majority decision in the rematch. Tszyu was last in action also late last year, when he stopped Jack Brubaker in the fourth round.