The all new Sylvester Stallone documentary titled “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” arrives on Tuesday, June 9.

Narrated by Sylvester Stallone himself, a Derek Wayne Johnson documentary features a never-before-seen footage and behind the scenes of the very first Rocky (1976) film turned an iconic sport drama for centuries.

“The rarest footage of all,” Sylvester Stallone wrote in a caption to the trailer shared on Instagram today. “The never seen behind-the-scenes making of the original Rocky! Out on Tuesday… A Knockout documentary if I do say so myself.”

In the United States Rocky premiered on November 21, 1976. In Australia the picture was released on March 17, 1977.

The Rocky (1976) story is about young boxer Rocky Balboa, who gets inside the ring to take on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Aspiring to earn respect and glory, he has a tough journey ahead of him.

Alongside Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, the cast also includes Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed, Burt Young as Paulie Pennino, Talia Shire as Adrian Pennino.

40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic (aka Becoming Rocky: The Birth of a Classic) hits on Digital HD platforms (VOD).