Featherweight championship rematch between the current champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway is targeted to headline UFC 251, ESPN reported citing sources. The contracts are yet to be signed.

UFC 251 was originally scheduled for this past weekend in Perth, Australia. The pay per-view fight card has now received a new date of July 12 (AEST). The event is expected to take place on Fight Island, pending confirmation by the promotion.

Volkanovski defeated Holloway by unanimous decision and became a new champion in December 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rematch was looking to serve as a headliner in Perth, WA.

Another title fight considered for the event features Petr Yan and Jose Aldo, battling it out for a vacant bantamweight belt. The 135-pound strap was recently vacated by Henry Cejudo, who retired from MMA.

In addition, the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman might be facing Gilbert Burns, who is fresh off the win against Tyron Woodley.

The original challenger for the 170-pound belt was the “BMF” belt winner Jorge Masvidal. Yet, regarding the current issue around the paycheck makes it unlikely that “Gamebred” steps inside the Octagon next month.

The fights above are yet to be signed.