The third fight between Stipe Miocic (19-3) and Daniel Cormier (22-2-1) is official. The pair of heavyweights is scheduled to square off in the championship rematch on August 16 (AEST). The contest is expected to headline UFC 252. The location of pay-per-view fight card is yet to be announced.

“I don’t have a location yet, but the trilogy with those two great heavyweights will happen this summer,” UFC President Dana White told ESPN.

In their previous encounter in August 2019 Miocic stopped Cormier in the fourth round and reclaimed UFC heavyweight title. Their first bout was held in July 2018, when “DC” scored the win by KO in Round 1.

For Miocic both bouts were back to back. Cormier defended the belt against Derrick Lewis in between.

Cormier, who held UFC titles in two weight class, said the upcoming bout will be his last appearance inside the Octagon.

“This one is for all the marbles,” he posted on Twitter. “1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained.”

Other bouts for UFC 252 fight card and location is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.