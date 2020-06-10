With two following pay-per-view fight cards scheduled for July and August, the promotion hit the stream with the highlight video of the previous event, UFC 250.

UFC 250 took place at APEX in Las Vegas this past weekend. The fight card featured a total of twelve bouts with the women’s featherweight title contested on in the headliner of the show.

Amanda Nunes put on a five-round domination, making the first successful defense of her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer.

Among the bouts ended prior to the final horn, Maki Pitolo TKO’d Charles Byrd in the second round, Ian Heinisch stopped Gerald Meerschaert and Sean O’Malley KO’d Eddie Wineland and Cody in Round 1, and Cody Garbrandt dropped Raphael Assuncao on the last second of the second round.

In addition, Herbert Burns submitted Evan Dunham, and Aljaimain Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen in the first round. The rest of the bouts went the distance.

The full UFC 250 results can be found here. You can watch the slow motion highlight up top.