The location of “Fight Island” has been confirmed with Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE being a host of UFC fight cards amid coronavirus pandemic. Four events have been scheduled for July.

The kick off is set for July 11 with UFC 251. The pay-per-view fight card is expected to see as many as three championship bouts.

UFC President Dana White made the announcement today on First Take. He confirmed three previously rumored title bouts, as well as announced two additional matchups.

Among the signed championship bouts, Kamaru Usman is set to defend his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. Alexander Volkanovski puts his featherweight title on the line when he faces former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight belt.

Also on the card, a re-booked rematch between former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, and a rescheduled flyweight contest between Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas.

.@danawhite revealed details on "Fight Island" for #UFC251 on July 11. @espnmma ? Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

? Octagon on the beach

? Private training, hotel facilities

? Three title fights pic.twitter.com/V6Fk3N80fw — First Take (@FirstTake) June 9, 2020

White also provided additional details regarding the “Fight Island”, which, among everything, has private training and hotel facilities, Octagon on the beach.

The rest of announced UFC schedule on “Fight Island” features the events on July 15, 18 and 25. The fight cards are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC Fight Island Events